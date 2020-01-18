2-4pm Sunday, February 9
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
2840 Cold Springs Road
Baldwinsville
Dust off your guitar, flute, banjo, mandolin, ukulele – and join us for a jam session open to all ages!
For more information, visit stmarksbville.com.
Find us on TV: Fios 30, Spectrum 98
Volunteer with us!
2-4pm Sunday, February 9
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
2840 Cold Springs Road
Baldwinsville
Dust off your guitar, flute, banjo, mandolin, ukulele – and join us for a jam session open to all ages!
For more information, visit stmarksbville.com.
Baldwinsville PAC-B, Inc.
PO Box 472
Baldwinsville, NY 13027
315-638-2768
info@pacbtv.org
Baldwinsville Public Access Channel
14 hours ago
Saturday January 25th 2020
9:00 AM Bville Village Board 1-16-2020
9:20 AM Lysander Board 01-16-2020
10:00 AM Van Buren Board 1-21-2020
10:15 AM Bville Parking Forum 1-13-2020
11:50 AM ATE Touching Hearts At Home
12:00 PM NW Fire District 1-14-2020
1:01 PM Board of Education 1-13-2020
2:06 PM History of B’ville Slide Show
3:00 PM Indigent Gentlewomen 1-14-20
4:20 PM The Big Chill January 2019
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church 1-19
6:00 PM Mastodons of NY State
6:55 PM Friends of BPL Series
7:50 PM BPL Ham Radio with Tim & Fred
9:00 PM Bville Village Board 1-16-2020
9:20 PM Lysander Board 01-16-2020
10:00 PM Van Buren Board 1-21-2020
10:15 PM Bville Parking Forum 1-13-2020
11:50 PM ATE Touching Hearts At Home
Sunday January 26th 2020
9:00 AM Bville Village Board 1-16-2020
9:20 AM Lysander Board 01-16-2020
10:00 AM Van Buren Board 1-21-2020
10:15 AM Bville Parking Forum 1-13-2020
11:50 AM ATE Touching Hearts At Home
12:00 PM NW Fire District 1-14-2020
1:01 PM Board of Education 1-13-2020
2:06 PM History of B’ville Slide Show
3:00 PM Indigent Gentlewomen 1-14-20
4:20 PM The Big Chill January 2019
5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church 1-19
6:00 PM Bville Village Board 1-16-2020
6:20 PM Lysander Board 01-16-2020
7:00 PM Van Buren Board 1-21-2020
7:15 PM Bville Parking Forum 1-13-2020
8:50 PM ATE Touching Hearts At Home
9:00 PM Mastodons of NY State
9:55 PM Friends of BPL Series
10:50 PM BPL Ham Radio with Tim & Fred
Monday January 27th 2020
9:00 AM ATE Consultant R JustCFP12-2019
9:20 AM ATE Bernie Brzostek 11-12-2019
9:40 AM FOL Rte 66 Meg Van Patten 05
11:05 AM GAR: J & L Horton
11:48 AM Korner’s Folly SHW
12:00 PM Snowmobiling w/ Seniors R. Rice
12:52 PM Snowmobiling w/ Seniors pt.2
1:50 PM Two Row Wampum
3:00 PM Bville Village Board 1-16-2020
3:20 PM Lysander Board 01-16-2020
4:00 PM Bville Parking Forum 1-13-2020
5:35 PM Van Buren Board 1-2-2020
5:45 PM DYK? Kathleen Flanders Coaching
6:00 PM Small Villages: Dick Case @BPL
7:00 PM BPL Presents Syracuse China
8:00 PM Tobacco Farming Locally
9:00 PM VFW Post 153 w Jay Taylor
9:20 PM DYK? Silver Fox 11-19-2019
9:30 PM FOL Rte 66 Meg Van Patten 05
10:55 PM GAR: J & L Horton
11:40 PM Korner’s Folly SHW ... See MoreSee Less
Baldwinsville Public Access Channel
2 days ago
In this episode of PAC-B TV's Did You Know?, Shelley interviews Purpose Farm Volunteers Abbie Steffy and Sue Stapleton. Check it out: ow.ly/9Buw50y3FZi ... See MoreSee Less
DYK? Featuring Purpose Farm Volunteers Abbie Steffy and Sue StapletonIn this episode of PAC-B TV's Did You Know?, Shelley interviews Purpose Farm Volunteers Abbie Steffy and Sue Stapleton. The women explain that Purpose Farm i...
This is off canvas menu widget area. To enable it add some widgets into Appearance – Widgets – Menu Section, and go to Customizer – Main menu to set the icon position.