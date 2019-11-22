Help Seniors Stay Independent

The B’ville Express transportation program has an URGENT need for volunteers to transport seniors in your neighborhood to their appointments. Volunteering your time and service helps seniors remain independent while accessing essential services. B’ville Express drivers are utilized as often (or as infrequent) as they want to volunteer.

Your Time, Your Choice!

Drivers must register by calling Canton Woods Senior Center @ 315-638-0097. Please help your senior neighbors and volunteer today!