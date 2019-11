7pm Wednesday, December 4

Canton Woods Senior Center

Join the band at the 3rd annual Holiday Concert to benefit the

Baldwinsville Christmas Bureau. Audience members are encouraged

to bring unwrapped toys for any age children, which will be distributed

to those in the Baldwinsville School District. Cash donations will also

be accepted to help the Bureau defray expenses.

For more information about the band and their activities, visit

www.bvillecommunityband.org